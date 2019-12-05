Deutsche Börse: Supervisory Board Of Deutsche Börse AG Nominates Martin Jetter As New Chairman

- IBM Manager to be elected immediately after Annual General Meeting 2020
- Joachim Faber resigns after eleven years on the board
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has nominated the IBM Manager Martin Jetter (60) as the candidate to succeed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. This was decided by the Supervisory Board at its meeting today on the recommendation of the “Chairman Selection Committee” under the chairmanship of Supervisory Board member Barbara Lambert.
Martin Jetter is to succeed Joachim Faber (69), who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since May 2009 and its Chairman since 2012. As announced, Faber will resign from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2020.
The election of Martin Jetter as Chairman of the Supervisory Board is to take place at an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board, which will be convened immediately after the end of the Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG comprises 16 members.
“I welcome the fact that the Supervisory Board has so quickly found a candidate for my succession. Martin Jetter is an internationally experienced personality with a deep understanding of technology and market infrastructure. With Deutsche Börse, he finds a company that is in excellent shape and that has all the prerequisites to continue to be successful in global competition,” explained Faber.
Martin Jetter has held a number of senior positions at IBM in Germany and abroad during his career. He currently serves as Senior Vice President & Chairman IBM Europe based in Madrid and is member of the senior management board of IBM Corporation.