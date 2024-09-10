Deutsche Börse: Supervisory Board Chairman Martin Jetter To Resign After The Annual General Meeting 2025

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG, Martin Jetter, has informed the company that he will resign from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Member of the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025.
Martin Jetter said: “I was appointed to the Supervisory Board in 2018 and elected as its chairman in 2020 and 2024. I became chairman at an eventful time. Next year, I will have led the Supervisory Board for five years and all the challenges that existed and were foreseeable were overcome. The company is stable in terms of personnel and business, and is on the right track.
In recent months, a new CEO of Deutsche Börse AG was appointed and, adding to that, the integration of recent acquisitions is proceeding successfully and collaboration with national and international regulators is again exemplary.
In the future, I would like to devote more time to my interests in the USA, as well as to the mandates I’m involved in in Switzerland, among others.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the committees and the Executive Board for the thorough and good cooperation. I look forward to continuing working with them until the end of my tenure. It was also important for me to communicate my decision at an early stage to give Deutsche Börse AG the opportunity to appoint a successor with sufficient notice.”
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG will now begin the selection process for Martin Jetter's successor. The handover of the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board is to take place at the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.