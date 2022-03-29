Deutsche Börse Successfully Places EUR 600 Million Corporate Bond At An Attractive Coupon Of 1.5 Per Cent

Deutsche Börse AG has today successfully placed a corporate bond in an amount of EUR 600 million. The bond has a term of 10 years and a coupon of 1.5 per cent annually.
On the basis of interest rate hedging transactions, Deutsche Börse AG had already secured an attractive interest rate level in 2021, which significantly reduces the effective interest rate of the bond.
Supported by Deutsche Börse AG’s strong credit profile, the offer attracted very high investor demand and was 10 times oversubscribed.
The proceeds from the issue of the bond will be used to refinance the corporate bond maturing in October 2022.
The new bond will be listed on the Regulated Market of both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.