Deutsche Börse Successfully Places EUR 500 Million Hybrid Bond At An Attractive Coupon Of 2 Per Cent

Deutsche Börse AG has today successfully placed a corporate hybrid bond in an amount of EUR 500 million. The bond has a term of 26.25 years with a first optional call date after 6 years and a coupon of 2.00 per cent annually until June 2028.
Supported by Deutsche Börse AG’s strong credit profile, the offer has attracted very high investor demand and was 4 times oversubscribed.
The proceeds from the issue of the hybrid bond will be used to refinance last year’s M&A activities.
The hybrid bond is considered as 50 per cent equity by the rating agency S&P and therefore supports Deutsche Börse AG’s credit rating and contributes to its financing capacity.
The new hybrid bond will be listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.