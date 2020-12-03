Deutsche Börse: Siemens Energy AG To Be Included In MDAX - No Changes In DAX And TecDAX - Changes Will Become Effective On 21 December

On Thursday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 21 December 2020.
Siemens Energy AG will be included in the MDAX index and will replace Grenke AG, which will be admitted to SDAX. This change is based on the fast entry rule.
In SDAX, Grenke AG replaces Tele Columbus AG.
Furthermore, there will be the following changes based on the fast exit rule:
- flatexDEGIRO AG replaces Leoni AG
- Hensoldt AG replaces Dr. Hoenle AG
- HOME24 SE replaces secunet Security Networks AG
- VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG replaces Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
- WESTWING GROUP replaces DMG MORI AG
- ElringKlinger AG replaces WashTec AG
The constituents of DAX and TecDAX remain unchanged.
The next scheduled index review is 3 March 2021.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.