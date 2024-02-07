Deutsche Börse: RENK Group AG New In The Prime Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

As from today, RENK Group AG (ISIN: DE000RENK730) is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The shares had an initial listing price of €17.50. The current share price is available via Börse Frankfurt.
The IPO was accompanied by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan as Joint Global Coordinators. Commerzbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Unicredit acted as Joint Bookrunners. Crédit Agricole CIB, Mizuho and SEB were involved as co-lead managers. Citigroup acts as designated sponsor, specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.
According to its own information, RENK Group AG, headquartered in Augsburg, is a globally leading manufacturer of drive solutions across civil and military end markets. The product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. In the financial year 2022, RENK Group AG generated revenues of €849 million.