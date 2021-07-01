Deutsche Börse Offers Market Participants Access To Real-Time FX Pricing Data From 360T

Deutsche Börse further expands its FX data offering by providing real-time FX pricing data from 360T through its CEF data feed. The offering includes data from 360T’s and DIGITEC’s award-winning Swaps Data Feed (SDF), as well as streaming FX spot pricing data sourced from 360T’s Essential Data Feed (EDF). Deutsche Börse acts as licensor for the data.
The SDF is a truly unique product which offers full granularity across the curve from overnight to five years in over 40 pairs. It specialises in key broken date tenors such as the IMMs and provides real-time swaps market data in 1,800 crosses in G10 currencies, local markets and non deliverable forward currency pairs.
By bringing transparency to the FX Swaps market, the SDF enables buy-side firms to both achieve and prove best execution, while sell-side firms can more effectively price trades outside of their core currencies. The EDF provides instant access to comprehensive FX spot pricing data, contributing to increased market transparency and granular information for critical trading decisions.
“With this extended FX market data offering, we close a gap in the market for reliable and independent pricing data. Clients will benefit from access to the new offering under a single license agreement and from availability via Deutsche Börse’s CEF data feed,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Data Services at Deutsche Börse.
“The Swaps Data Feed has been a true innovation in the FX market over the last few years. Our partnership with the banks has resulted in an outstanding product with a multitude of industry use cases. To now have this available through Deutsche Börse’s CEF data feed raises its accessibility to the next level,” says Simon Jones, Chief Growth Officer at 360T.
Deutsche Börse is the only partner which provides access to pricing data sourced from 360T’s SDF and EDF. This also marks the latest step in its ongoing expansion into the FX market data business, following the news in June that the company made 360T’s Historical Data Feed (HDF) available via the Deutsche Börse Data Shop.
Deutsche Börse’s CEF data feeds supply banks, traders, fund managers, hedge funds, data vendors and other market participants worldwide with trades and quotes, indices, and analytics at the lowest latency. The data disseminated also covers Deutsche Börse’s trading venues Eurex and Xetra, as well as those of its cooperation partners.