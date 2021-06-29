Deutsche Börse Offers Intraday Data On A7 Analytics Platform

- New functionality designed following client feedback
- Intraday data allow market participants to react much faster to market developments
Deutsche Börse has launched market data on an intraday basis on its online analytics platform A7. The cloud-based platform offers access to most granular order-by-order market data from Eurex and Xetra.
With this offering, Deutsche Börse is responding to client feedback to allow for more flexibility. Market participants can use intraday data to react much faster to market developments and optimise their trading strategies accordingly. At the same time, the new functionality allows Deutsche Börse to tap into new client segments.
“Since the launch of our A7 analytics platform last year, we have been continuously working with our clients to understand their needs and support them in the best possible way. The launch of intraday data on the platform is an important milestone in this process and underlines A7’s scalable functionalities,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Data Services at Deutsche Börse.
Deutsche Börse’s online analytics platform A7 was launched in July 2020 and has been continuously developed since. It offers market participants nanosecond-precise market data in an easy-to-use environment that can be implemented directly into clients’ front-ends, providing insights into market situations and microstructures. Without the burden of their own data warehousing, clients have direct access to advanced analytics based on Deutsche Börse’s most comprehensive market data. A7 supports clients in maximising trading efficiency and alpha generation, and developing and testing execution algorithms, among other use cases.
More information about A7 can be found at www.mds.deutsche-boerse.com.