Deutsche Börse: Information Regarding Deletion Of Linde From The DAX

The deletion of Linde will be carried out according to chapter 5.1.2 «Breach of the Basic Criteria» of the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, but with an adjusted timeline. Based on Chapter 9 «Limitations» of the rulebook, STOXX Ltd. decided, in accordance with its internal governance framework, to delete Linde from the DAX index ahead of the last trading day on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This will ensure the replicability and stability of the DAX index.