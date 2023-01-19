Deutsche Börse: Information Regarding Deletion Of Linde From The DAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announces that Linde plc will be deleted from the DAX index effective 27 February 2023. The reason for this is the company’s announcement related to the delisting of its ordinary shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The deletion of Linde will be carried out according to chapter 5.1.2 «Breach of the Basic Criteria» of the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, but with an adjusted timeline. Based on Chapter 9 «Limitations» of the rulebook, STOXX Ltd. decided, in accordance with its internal governance framework, to delete Linde from the DAX index ahead of the last trading day on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This will ensure the replicability and stability of the DAX index.
Information about Linde’s replacement in the DAX index will be published on 17 February 2023, at 22:00 CET.
DAX is a registered trademark of Qontigo Index GmbH.