Deutsche Börse: Half-Yearly Financial Report 2020

Quarterly results at a glance
- Deutsche Börse Group’s net revenue for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 7 per cent, to 777.5 million (Q2/2019: €724.8 million). Amongst other, secular growth factors contributed to around 7 per cent of this growth.
- Due to consolidation and investments, adjusted operating costs rose to €300.2 million (Q2/2019:€260.0 million).
- Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) thus rose by 4 per cent to €483.1 million (Q2/2019: €465.5 million).
- Adjusted net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders amounted to €288.1 million (Q2/2019: €288.4 million), while adjusted basic earnings per share stood at €1.57 (Q2/2019: €1.58).
- Owing to significantly higher market volatility in the first quarter, the Group’s net revenue for the first half of 2020 rose by 17 per cent to €1,692.3 million (H1/2019: €1,445.6 million) and adjusted net profit for the period rose by 16 per cent to €675.5 million (H1/2019: €580.3 million).
- With this result for the first half of the current financial year, the Group maintains its forecast of adjusted net profit of around €1.20 billion for full year 2020.
Material events at a glance
- On 21 January 2020, Deutsche Börse Group announced that the Group’s post-trade services provider Clearstream and UBS have agreed on a partnership in the investment fund services business segment. The companies have entered into an agreement under which Cle arstream Holding AG, Frankfurt, Germany, will acquire 51 per cent of the fund distribution platform Fondcenter AG, Zurich, Switzerland, from UBS for a purchase price of CHF 389 million. UBS will retain a minority stake of 49 per cent. The newly combined company will become the centre of excellence for fund distribution services within Deutsche Börse Group, and will significantly enhance Clearstream’s existing Fund Desk business (formerly Swisscanto Funds). This will create one of the leading fund distribution service provider. The transaction is expected to be closed at the end of the third quarter of 2020.