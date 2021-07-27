Deutsche Börse Group Reports Good Second Quarter In Line With Expectations For The Year

Deutsche Börse Group has published its half-yearly financial report 2021. Please scroll down to the bottom of the e-mail for the links to the report and further information.
Overview of quarterly results:
- Deutsche Börse Group increased its net revenue in the second quarter by 13 per cent to €881.7 million (Q2/2020: €777.5 million).
- Cyclical headwinds were more than offset by secular growth, M&A activity and positive valuation effects.
- Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to €518.0 million, an increase of 18 per cent (Q2/2020: €440.7 million).
- Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders was €310.9 million (Q2/2020: €256.7 million); earnings per share came to €1.69 (Q2/2020: €1.40).
- Net revenue only rose by 3 per cent to €1,736.8 million in the first half of 2021, as the comparable figures for the previous year were high due to COVID-19 (H1/2020: €1,692.3 million). Net profit for the period was €628.2 million (H1/2020: €623.9 million), close to the previous year’s level.
- Having completed the first half of its financial year the Group confirms its guidance of increasing net revenue to around €3.5 billion and EBITDA to around €2.0 billion.
The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 at 02:00 p.m. CEST.
