Deutsche Börse Group: Andreas Mitschke To Become New Head Of Trading Surveillance Office

Andreas Mitschke will take over as Head of the Trading Surveillance Office (TSO) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the derivatives exchange Eurex as of 1 January 2020. He succeeds Michael Zollweg, who will leave this public position after 20 years (announced in September).
Mitschke has been working for TSO since 2000. He started as an analyst monitoring trading at Eurex, before specialising in the technological development of surveillance. Mitschke played a key role in merging the trading supervision of Xetra and Eurex, due to their similar market models, and subsequently became head of the Trading Surveillance Electronic Markets team.
"With Andreas Mitschke, we have found a new Head of Trading Surveillance with many years of expertise in this area. In his current position, he has strongly advanced monitoring in fully electronic trading over the last few years, not least by integrating a statistical analysis of data from social media," says Martin Reck, Board Member of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The TSO is an independent supervisory body of the exchange in accordance with the German Exchange Act, and part of Market Surveillance. It supervises exchange trading on the cash market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the derivatives market of Eurex Germany. Cross-exchange surveillance under one roof ensures that interactions between both markets can be taken into account in regulatory analysis. Market participants can contact the TSO directly if they suspect irregularities in trading.