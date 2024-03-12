Deutsche Börse: First Transactions On Spot Platform For Crypto Assets DBDX Successfully Conclude

- ICF Bank and Bankhaus Metzler as first clients with pilot trading activity
- DBDX offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets from a single point of access
Trading on the Deutsche Börse Digital Exchange (DBDX) has started successfully. During the first transactions by ICF Bank and Bankhaus Metzler on DBDX, the crypto-asset Ether was traded and settled against euros (ISIN: EU000A2YZK75). The crypto spot platform initially offers trading in Bitcoin and Ether.
ICF and Metzler are the first pilot clients to use DBDX, which is designed for institutional market participants, via Deutsche Börse’s T7 trading architecture. The trading currently is executed on a Request for Quote (RfQ) basis. While DBDX operates the trading venue, Crypto Finance provides settlement and custody of the crypto assets.
Trading technology and, in particular, the use of a secure DLT infrastructure are an important step for our company in the further development of our trading offering and the efficiency of secure settlement processes.”
At the same time, we are emphasizing the strategic focus on blockchain within Metzler, which has been institutionalised with the establishment of the 'Digital Assets Office'.”
The Deutsche Börse Digital Exchange, a crypto spot platform offering institutional clients access to digital assets, was launched at the beginning of last week. The platform offers a regulated ecosystem for trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets from a single point of access. Trading takes place via the T7 trading architecture, which is also used in Xetra trading, on Börse Frankfurt, Eurex, European Energy Exchange (EEX) and the Bombay Stock Exchange among others.