Deutsche Börse Expands Innovative Centrally Cleared Crypto Offering On Xetra With Ethereum And Bitcoin Cash

- New ETNs offer easy access to the performance of cryptocurrencies with physical backing
- Central clearing offers reduced risks and settlement efficiencies
From today, Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) issued by 21Shares and ETC Group on the cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash are available to investors on Xetra for the first time. With this move, Deutsche Börse is expanding its range of innovative, centrally cleared crypto ETNs.
The new products are physically backed and listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
“Cryptocurrencies are a rapidly growing market segment. With the expansion to Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash, we are now offering further investment opportunities to trade crypto products efficiently in a regulated on-exchange environment. This means investors no longer have to turn to unregulated crypto venues or set up their own crypto wallets,” says Stephan Kraus, Head of Deutsche Börse's ETF segment.
“Central clearing of the products significantly reduces the settlement risks and thus enables many professional investors to invest in crypto products,” says Kraus. The clearing will be handled by Eurex Clearing, Deutsche Börse Group's central counterparty.
Last June, Deutsche Börse launched the world's first centrally cleared Bitcoin ETN on Xetra. The product has been heavily traded by both private and institutional investors and was recently the highest-volume product in the ETF & ETP segment on Xetra for some days.
|
Name
|
Asset class
|
ISIN
|
Ongoing charges
|
Reference price
|
21Shares Ethereum ETP
|
ETN
|
CH0454664027
|
1.49 per cent
|
Ethereum
|
21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP
|
ETN
|
CH0475552201
|
2.50 per cent
|
Bitcoin Cash
|
ETHetc - Physical Ethereum ETC
|
ETN
|
DE000A3GMKD7
|
1.49 per cent
|
Ethereum
The product offering in Deutsche Börse's ETF & ETP Segment currently comprises a total of 1,639 ETFs and 202 ETCs and ETNs. With this selection and an average monthly trading volume of around €16.5 billion, Xetra is the leading trading venue for ETFs and ETPs in Europe.