Deutsche Börse: ETF Issuer Rize Chooses Xetra For Debut In Europe - First Products Focus On Medical Cannabis Industry And Cybersecurity

With Rize ETF, a new issuer of exchange traded funds has entered the European market, specialising in theme-based products. For the initial listing of two ETFs on the megatrends cannabis and cybersecurity today, Rize has chosen Deutsche Börse with its trading venues Xetra and Börse Frankfurt.
The new Rize Medical Cannabis And Life Sciences UCITS ETF - USD Accumulating offers investors access to the performance of companies primarily active in the medical cannabis, hemp and CBD sectors.
The underlying Foxberry Medical Cannabis & Life Sciences Index is comprised of global listed companies active in the medical cannabis and cannabis-related life sciences sectors. The focus is on companies in the biotech/pharmaceutical and hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) sectors. The companies classified as "Big Pharma" are equally weighted with 10 per cent each. The weighting of the remaining companies is based on the relative liquidity of the shares and is at least 0.05 and maximum 15 per cent.
With the new Rize Cyber Security And Data Privacy UCITS ETF - USD Accumulating, investors can invest in companies in the IT security and data protection sectors.
The reference index is the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index. Companies from the aerospace and defence sector are excluded. The weighting of the companies is based on their relative thematic valuation. This is a measure of the proportion of revenue or operating profit from cybersecurity and data privacy within a company.
Name: Rize Medical Cannabis And Life Sciences UCITS ETF - USD Accumulating
Asset class: Equity ETF
ISIN: IE00BJXRZ273
Ongoing charges: 0.65 per cent
Distribution policy: Accumulating
Reference index: Foxberry Medical Cannabis & Life Sciences Index
Name: Rize Cybersecurity And Data Privacy UCITS ETF – USD Accumulating
Asset class: Equity ETF
ISIN: IE00BJXRZJ40
Ongoing charges: 0.45 per cent
Distribution policy: Accumulating
Reference index: Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index
The product offering in Deutsche Börse's XTF segment currently comprises a total of 1,525 ETFs. With this selection and an average monthly trading volume of around €11 billion, Xetra is the leading trading venue for ETFs in Europe.