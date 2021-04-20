Deutsche Börse Enters Data Partnership With Mexican Exchange Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Group

- Partnership provides Deutsche Börse access to data from Latin America’s second largest exchange
- Deutsche Börse clients will benefit from access to the full range of data products under a single licence agreement
- BMV Group’s market data offering includes real-time and delayed data for equities and derivatives markets
- The cooperation increases BMV Group’s global distribution footprint
Deutsche Börse and Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV Group) have entered a cooperation that will provide Deutsche Börse with access to Latin America’s second largest exchange operator.
The cooperation enables Deutsche Börse to license and distribute the market data products of BMV Group to its customer base under a single licence agreement, extending Deutsche Börse’s global market data distribution capabilities to Latin America. BMV Group will increase its global distribution footprint, aiming to broaden the flow from European investments into Mexican equities and derivatives markets.
Alireza Dorfard, Head of Data Services at Deutsche Börse, said: “The new collaboration broadens the range of data available to our clients. With BMV Group as a strong partner, clients will now benefit from access to market data derived from the second largest exchange in Latin America.”
José Manuel Allende Zubiri, Senior Vice President Issuers and Information at BMV Group, said: “We are excited about our partnership with Deutsche Börse. We are certain that the cooperation will open new business opportunities worldwide to the Mexican equities and derivatives markets.”
Deutsche Börse will act as licensor and provide its clients with access to the full range of data products offered by BMV Group. Additionally, the market data of BMV Group will be available via Deutsche Börse’s CEF Core market data feed, facilitating a cost-efficient technical access in Europe. As such, it will cater for clients’ market data needs while reducing administrative requirements and increasing overall efficiency.
BMV Group’s market data offering includes real-time and delayed data. The information product portfolio comprises of BMV Group’s trading venues Bolsa Mexicana (spot market) and MexDer (derivatives market). Index and iNAV market data of BMV Group complete the offering.