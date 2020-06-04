Deutsche Börse: Deutsche Wohnen SE To Be Included In DAX - Deutsche Lufthansa AG Moves Into MDAX - Changes Will Become Effective On 22 June

On Thursday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 22 June 2020. The shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE will be included in the DAX index and will replace the shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, based on the fast-exit rule.
Lufthansa moves into the MDAX index. Furthermore, Ströer SE & Co KGaA will be added to MDAX. It replaces Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, which will be deleted from the index according to the fast-exit rule and will move to SDAX.
Further new additions to SDAX will be Dr. Hönle AG and ATOSS Software AG. They will replace Elmos Semiconductor AG and MLP SE. Both companies will also be deleted from the index according to the fast-exit rule.
The constituents of the TecDAX index remain unchanged.
The next scheduled index review is 3 September 2020.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo GmbH.