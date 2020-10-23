Deutsche Börse: DAX 50 ESG Index Licensed To Württembergische Lebensversicherung

Qontigo has licensed the DAX® 50 ESG Index to Württembergische Lebensversicherung as a benchmark for an actively managed fund.
The DAX 50 ESG tracks the performance of the fifty largest, most liquid German stocks that have comparably good performance based on their Environmental, Social and Governance criteria. Further, the stocks must have passed standardized ESG screens related to the Sustainalytics Global Standards Screening, as well as exclusionary screening for involvement in controversial weapons, tobacco production, thermal coal, nuclear power and military contracting.
Pascal Bäthke, Head of Product Management at Württembergische Lebensversicherung:
“Responsible action and social commitment are an integral part of the corporate culture at the Württembergische. We are pleased to have gained in Qontigo a competent partner for the sustainable further development of our in-house W&W funds.”
“We are pleased to cooperate with Württembergische Lebensversicherung. This marks the first time our index is used as a benchmark for an actively managed fund. We are observing a continuous trend towards sustainable investing, and the DAX 50 ESG is the ideal index to be used as the ESG flagship benchmark for the German equity market,” said Stephan Flaegel, Global Head of Indices and Benchmarks at Qontigo.
The base universe of the index is the HDAX® index which comprises the joint set of companies included in the DAX®, MDAX® and TecDAX® indices. Selected components are weighted by free-float market capitalization, subject to a 7% component cap.