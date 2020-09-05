Deutsche Börse - Correction: Aareal Bank AG Remains In MDAX, Rocket Internet Moves To SDAX

On Thursday, 3 September 2020, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced that Aareal Bank AG will be excluded from the MDAX index on 21 September 2020 on the basis of the regular exit rule. This information is not correct; Aareal Bank AG remains in MDAX. Instead, Rocket Internet SE will leave MDAX and will be included in SDAX. As announced, Wacker Chemie AG will be the replacement in MDAX.
Other changes to MDAX or SDAX are not affected.
There will also be no changes in the DAX and TecDAX indices.
The next date for the scheduled review of the share indices of Deutsche Börse AG is 3 December 2020.
