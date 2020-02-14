Deutsche Börse: Contract Of Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer Extended By Four Years

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer, Theodor Weimer (60), by four years until 31 December 2024. It thus counts on continuity in the management of Deutsche Börse. Theodor Weimer has been Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Börse since 1 January 2018. His current contract ends on 31 December 2020.
Joachim Faber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG, said: “Since Theodor Weimer took office just over two years ago, he has led Deutsche Börse in a convincing manner. He has driven the growth of the company, significantly increased the share price, re-motivated our workforce and gained a high reputation among all our stakeholders in politics and society. With the extension of his contract, the Supervisory Board expresses its utmost confidence in him to continue on this successful course.”
Theodor Weimer emphasised: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its confidence in me. Deutsche Börse has become dear to my heart in a short time and I will do everything in my power to further strengthen it strategically and operationally. Together with the entire Executive Board and all employees, we will continuously work to ensure that Deutsche Börse remains successful in the years to come.”