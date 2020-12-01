Deutsche Börse Completes Sale Of Regulatory Services GmbH To MarketAxess

Deutsche Börse AG has completed the sale of Regulatory Services GmbH – the Regulatory Reporting Hub (RRH) – to MarketAxess Holdings Inc., closing the transaction on 30 November. The regulatory reporting business is acquired by MarketAxess’ wholly owned Dutch subsidiary, Trax NL B.V. Both parties announced their agreement on the sale in September 2020.
MarketAxess is a leading provider of post-trade reporting and pre- and post-trade data services. Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth service transition for all clients. Deutsche Börse will provide technical services until the completion of customer transition in 2021; the completion of the sale will not affect any other services provided by Deutsche Börse Group.