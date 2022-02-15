Deutsche Börse: Christoph Hansmeyer To Move To Pre- & Post-Trading Division - Jörg Pietzner To Succeed As Managing Director Group Strategy/M&A On 1 March 2022

Christoph Hansmeyer, Managing Director Group Strategy/M&A/Chief of Staff at Deutsche Börse Group since 1 April 2018, will move to the Pre- & Post-Trading division on 1 March 2022 to lead key projects. In his role, he has been instrumental in the successful implementation of the Compass 2023 strategy.
Jörg Pietzner will follow as Managing Director Group Strategy/M&A/Chief of Staff. Following his studies in mathematics and physics, he started his career at Goldman Sachs in 2001. In 2009, he moved to UniCredit Group, where he took on various management positions, amongst others in strategy and credit risk. For the past four years, he worked at the Milan headquarters and was responsible for Group Investor Relations.
Theodor Weimer, Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Börse Group, commented: “Christoph’s move is much to my regret. Together with the Executive Board, we started in 2018 to open a new chapter for Deutsche Börse. We owe it also to him that today, we can give a positive summary of the past four years. Especially in M&A he set standards with many successful and innovative transactions. But I am convinced that people need to develop and take on new challenges. The development of the post-trade business is one of the key strategic projects of Deutsche Börse in the coming years. At the same time, I am delighted to have won Jörg Pietzner for this extraordinarily challenging task.”