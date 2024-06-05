Deutsche Börse: Changes In MDAX And SDAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX blue-chip indices.
DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) listed on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria for index inclusion as defined in the DAX rulebook. The indices are reviewed on a quarterly basis. The scheduled June review includes the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules.
The following changes will be made:
MDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|Rational AG
|MorphoSys AG
|
TUI AG
|
SMA Solar Technology AG
|
Traton SE
|
Sixt SE St
SDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|MorphoSys AG
|Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
|
SMA Solar Technology AG
|
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|
Sixt SE St
|
Traton SE
|
DOUGLAS AG
|
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
All changes in the index compositions will become effective on 24 June 2024.
The next scheduled review of the composition of the DAX index family is 4 September 2024.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.