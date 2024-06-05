Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Deutsche Börse: Changes In MDAX And SDAX

Date 05/06/2024

STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX blue-chip indices.

DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) listed on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria for index inclusion as defined in the DAX rulebook. The indices are reviewed on a quarterly basis. The scheduled June review includes the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules.

The following changes will be made:

MDAX:

Addition 

Deletion
Rational AG MorphoSys AG

TUI AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Traton SE

Sixt SE St

SDAX:

Addition 

Deletion
MorphoSys AG Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Sixt SE St

Traton SE

DOUGLAS AG

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

All changes in the index compositions will become effective on 24 June 2024. 

The next scheduled review of the composition of the DAX index family is 4 September 2024. 


DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.

