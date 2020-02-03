Deutsche Börse: Cash markets achieve turnover of 145.3 billion euros in January

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €145.3 billion in January (previous year: €123.4 billion).
€123.2 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €112.3 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.6 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €4.1 billion (previous year: €2.9 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €18.0 billion (previous year: €8.2 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for around €126.4 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in January was SAP SE with €5.9 billion. Varta AG led the MDAX equities with €1.4 billion, while TLG Immobilien AG led the SDAX index with €283 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.2 billion.
Trading volumes January 2020 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
108.7
|
2.0
|
15.7
|
126.4
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
14.5
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
16.7
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.5
|
-
|
1.5
|
Jan ‘20 in total
|
123.2
|
4.1
|
18.0
|
145.3
|
Jan ‘19 in total
|
112.3
|
2.9
|
8.2
|
123.4
Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).