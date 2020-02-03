 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: Cash markets achieve turnover of 145.3 billion euros in January

Date 03/02/2020

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €145.3 billion in January (previous year: €123.4 billion).

€123.2 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €112.3 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.6 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €4.1 billion (previous year: €2.9 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €18.0 billion (previous year: €8.2 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for around €126.4 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in January was SAP SE with €5.9 billion. Varta AG led the MDAX equities with €1.4 billion, while TLG Immobilien AG led the SDAX index with €283 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.2 billion.

Trading volumes January 2020 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

108.7

2.0

15.7

126.4

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

14.5

0.2

2.0

16.7

Bonds

-

0.3

0.2

0.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.3

Certificates

-

1.5

-

1.5

Jan ‘20 in total

123.2

4.1

18.0

145.3

Jan ‘19 in total

112.3

2.9

8.2

123.4


Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).