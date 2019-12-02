Deutsche Börse: Cash Markets Achieve Turnover Of 126.7 Billion Euros In November

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €126.7 billion in November (previous year: €140.4 billion).
€113.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €129.0 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.4 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.7 billion (previous year: €2.8 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €10.6 billion (previous year: €8.6 billion).
By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €112.8 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €12.4 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €0.9 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was Daimler AG with €6.1 billion. SAP SE led the TecDAX with €4.7 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.0 billion, while Wacker Chemie AG led the SDAX index with €280 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.0 billion.
Trading volumes November 2019 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
102.0
|
1.3
|
9.5
|
112.8
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
11.3
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
12.4
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.9
|
-
|
0.9
|
Nov ‘19 in total
|
113.4
|
2.7
|
10.6
|
126.7
|
Nov ‘18 in total
|
129.0
|
2.8
|
8.6
|
140.4
Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).