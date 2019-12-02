 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: Cash Markets Achieve Turnover Of 126.7 Billion Euros In November

Date 02/12/2019

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €126.7 billion in November (previous year: €140.4 billion).

€113.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €129.0 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.4 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.7 billion (previous year: €2.8 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €10.6 billion (previous year: €8.6 billion).

By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €112.8 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €12.4 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €0.9 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was Daimler AG with €6.1 billion. SAP SE led the TecDAX with €4.7 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.0 billion, while Wacker Chemie AG led the SDAX index with €280 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.0 billion.

Trading volumes November 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

102.0

1.3

9.5

112.8

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

11.3

0.1

0.9

12.4

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Certificates

-

0.9

-

0.9

Nov ‘19 in total

113.4

2.7

10.6

126.7

Nov ‘18 in total

129.0

2.8

8.6

140.4


Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).