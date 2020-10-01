 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In September

Date 01/10/2020

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €149 billion in September (previous year: €121.2 billion).

€124.9 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €109.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.7 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4 billion (previous year: €2.5 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.1 billion (previous year: €9 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €129.8 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €17 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in September was SAP SE with €6.3 billion. Siemens Healthineers AG led the MDAX with €1.6 billion, while Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. led the SDAX index with €293.6 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.

Trading volumes September 2020 in billion euros:                           

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

110.0

2.0

17.8

129.8

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

14.9

0.2

2.0

17.0

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Certificates

-

1.5

-

1.5

Sept. ‘20 in total

124.9

4.0

20.1

149.0

Sept. ‘19 in total

109.7

2.5

9.0

121.2

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

 