Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In September

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €149 billion in September (previous year: €121.2 billion).
€124.9 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €109.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.7 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4 billion (previous year: €2.5 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.1 billion (previous year: €9 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €129.8 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €17 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in September was SAP SE with €6.3 billion. Siemens Healthineers AG led the MDAX with €1.6 billion, while Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. led the SDAX index with €293.6 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.
Trading volumes September 2020 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
110.0
|
2.0
|
17.8
|
129.8
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
14.9
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
17.0
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.5
|
-
|
1.5
|
Sept. ‘20 in total
|
124.9
|
4.0
|
20.1
|
149.0
|
Sept. ‘19 in total
|
109.7
|
2.5
|
9.0
|
121.2
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).