 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In October

Date 02/11/2020

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €146.0 billion in October (previous year: €135.4 billion).


€119.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €122.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.4 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.3 billion (previous year: €2.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €22.3 billion (previous year: €10.2 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €126.1 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €17.8 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €9.8 billion. HelloFresh SE led the MDAX with €1.1 billion, while Encavis AG led the SDAX index with €190,3 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.5 billion.

Trading volumes October 2020 in billion euros:                                 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

104.0

2.3

19.7

126.1

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

15.4

0.2

2.3

17.8

Bonds

-

0.2

0.1

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.3

Certificates

-

1.5

-

1.5

Oct. ‘20 in total

119.4

4.3

22.3

146.0

Oct. ‘19 in total

122.7

2.6

10.2

135.4

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).