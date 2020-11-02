Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In October

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €146.0 billion in October (previous year: €135.4 billion).
€119.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €122.7 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.4 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.3 billion (previous year: €2.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €22.3 billion (previous year: €10.2 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €126.1 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €17.8 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €9.8 billion. HelloFresh SE led the MDAX with €1.1 billion, while Encavis AG led the SDAX index with €190,3 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.5 billion.
Trading volumes October 2020 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
104.0
|
2.3
|
19.7
|
126.1
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
15.4
|
0.2
|
2.3
|
17.8
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.5
|
-
|
1.5
|
Oct. ‘20 in total
|
119.4
|
4.3
|
22.3
|
146.0
|
Oct. ‘19 in total
|
122.7
|
2.6
|
10.2
|
135.4
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).