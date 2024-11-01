Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In October 2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €108.00 billion in October (previous year: 95.58 billion / previous month: €103.83 billion).
€104.28 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €92.79 billion / previous month: €100.95 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.53 billion (previous year: €4,22 billion / previous month: €4.81 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.72 billion (previous year: €2.80 billion / previous month: €2.88 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €84.08 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.90 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1.10 billion, in certificates €0.87 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €6.61 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €636.00 million, while Renk Group AG led the SDAX index with €240.30 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €924.46 million.
Trading volumes October 2024 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
82.53
|
1.54
|
84.08
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
21.75
|
0.15
|
21.90
|
Bonds
|
-
|
1.10
|
1.10
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.87
|
0.87
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
October ‘24 in total
|
104.28
|
3.72
|
108.00
|
September ‘24 in total
|
100.95
|
2.88
|
103.83
|
October ‘23 in total
|
92.79
|
2.80
|
95.58
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).