Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In October 2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €108.00 billion in October (previous year: 95.58 billion / previous month: €103.83 billion).

€104.28 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €92.79 billion / previous month: €100.95 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.53 billion (previous year: €4,22 billion / previous month: €4.81 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.72 billion (previous year: €2.80 billion / previous month: €2.88 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €84.08 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.90 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1.10 billion, in certificates €0.87 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €6.61 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €636.00 million, while Renk Group AG led the SDAX index with €240.30 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €924.46 million.

Trading volumes October 2024 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 82.53 1.54 84.08 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 21.75 0.15 21.90 Bonds - 1.10 1.10 Certificates - 0.87 0.87 Funds - 0.05 0.05 October ‘24 in total 104.28 3.72 108.00 September ‘24 in total 100.95 2.88 103.83 October ‘23 in total 92.79 2.80 95.58