Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In October 2024

Date 01/11/2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €108.00 billion in October (previous year: 95.58 billion / previous month: €103.83 billion).

€104.28 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €92.79 billion / previous month: €100.95 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.53 billion (previous year: €4,22 billion / previous month: €4.81 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.72 billion (previous year: €2.80 billion / previous month: €2.88 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €84.08 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.90 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1.10 billion, in certificates €0.87 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €6.61 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €636.00 million, while Renk Group AG led the SDAX index with €240.30 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €924.46 million.

Trading volumes October 2024 in billion euros:

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Total

Equities

82.53

1.54

84.08

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

21.75

0.15

21.90

Bonds

-

1.10

1.10

Certificates

-

0.87

0.87

Funds

-

0.05

0.05

October ‘24 in total

104.28

3.72

108.00

September ‘24 in total

100.95

2.88

103.83

October ‘23 in total

92.79

2.80

95.58


Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

