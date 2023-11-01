Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In October 2023

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €95.58 billion in October (previous year: €98.16 billion / previous month: €95.07 billion).
€92.79 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €96.02 billion / previous month €92.55 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.22 billion (previous year: €4.57 billion / previous month: €4.41 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €2.80 billion (previous year: €2.14 billion / previous month: €2.52 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €77.61 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.29 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.82 billion, in certificates €0.83 billion and in funds €0.04 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in October was SAP SE with €4.32 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €713.04 million, while Aroundtown SA led the SDAX index with €268.61 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €558.01 million.
Trading volumes October 2023 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
76.61
|
1.00
|
77.61
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
16.18
|
0.11
|
16.29
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.82
|
0.82
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.83
|
0.83
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
October ‘23 in total
|
92.79
|
2.80
|
95.58
|
September ‘23 in total
|
92.55
|
2.52
|
95.07
|
October ‘22 in total
|
96.02
|
2.14
|
98.16
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).