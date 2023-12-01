Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In November 2023

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of € 104.46 billion in November (previous year: €115.10 billion / previous month: €95.58 billion).
€101.44 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €112.51 billion / previous month €92.79 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.61 billion (previous year: €5.11 billion / previous month: €4.22 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.02 billion (previous year: €2.59 billion / previous month: €2.80 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €86.95 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €15.69 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.88 billion, in certificates €0.89 billion and in funds €0.04 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was SAP SE with €5.04 billion. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG led the MDAX with €1.04 billion, while MorphoSys AG led the SDAX index with €320.60 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 generated the largest volume with €475.14 million.
Trading volumes November 2023 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
85.86
|
1.10
|
86.95
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
15.59
|
0.11
|
15.69
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.88
|
0.88
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.89
|
0.89
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
November ‘23 in total
|
101.44
|
3.02
|
104.46
|
October ‘23 in total
|
92.79
|
2.80
|
95.58
|
November ‘22 in total
|
112.51
|
2.59
|
115.10
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).