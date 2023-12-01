Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In November 2023

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was SAP SE with €5.04 billion. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG led the MDAX with €1.04 billion, while MorphoSys AG led the SDAX index with €320.60 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 generated the largest volume with €475.14 million.