Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In May 2023



Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).



Due to adjustments in the ownership structure of Tradegate Exchange with effect from July 2022, the trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will no longer be reported in Deutsche Börse Group's cash market statistics. The trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will be published by the company itself and can be found on Tradegate Exchange.