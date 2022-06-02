Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In May

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in May was Allianz SE with €5.8 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.6 billion, while VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €377 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1 billion.