BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In May

Date 02/06/2022

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €161.6 billion in May (previous year: €157.6 billion).

 

€138.1 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €128.1 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €6.3 billion (previous year: €6.4 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3 billion (previous year: €4.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.5 billion (previous year: €25.2 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €135.3 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €24.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in May was Allianz SE with €5.8 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.6 billion, while VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €377 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1 billion.

Trading volumes May 2022 in billion euros:                            

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

Gesamt

Equities

117.0

1.3

17.0

135.3

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

21.1

0.1

3.2

24.5

Bonds

-

0.3

0.2

0.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Other Instruments

-

1.2

-

1.2

May ‘22 in total

138.1

3.0

20.5

161.6

May ‘21 in total

128.1

4.3

25.2

157.6

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif