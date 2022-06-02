Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In May

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €161.6 billion in May (previous year: €157.6 billion).
€138.1 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €128.1 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €6.3 billion (previous year: €6.4 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3 billion (previous year: €4.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.5 billion (previous year: €25.2 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €135.3 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €24.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in May was Allianz SE with €5.8 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.6 billion, while VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €377 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1 billion.
Trading volumes May 2022 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
Gesamt
|
Equities
|
117.0
|
1.3
|
17.0
|
135.3
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
21.1
|
0.1
|
3.2
|
24.5
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Other Instruments
|
-
|
1.2
|
-
|
1.2
|
May ‘22 in total
|
138.1
|
3.0
|
20.5
|
161.6
|
May ‘21 in total
|
128.1
|
4.3
|
25.2
|
157.6
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).