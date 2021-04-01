Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In March

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €206.4 billion in March (previous year: €300.7 billion).
€169.2 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €259.6 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.4 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €5.5 billion (previous year: €8.4 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €31.7 billion (previous year: €32.7 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €177.2 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €26.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.6 billion, in certificates €1.7 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in March was Volkswagen AG with €10.3 billion. HelloFresh SE led the MDAX with €1.3 billion, while Encavis AG led the SDAX index with €275 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €747 million.
Trading volumes March 2021 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
146.2
|
3.1
|
27.9
|
177.2
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
23.0
|
0.2
|
3.3
|
26.5
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
Other Instruments
|
-
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
1.8
|
Mar ‘21 in total
|
169.2
|
5.5
|
31.7
|
206.4
|
Mar ‘20 in total
|
259.6
|
8.4
|
32.7
|
300.7
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).