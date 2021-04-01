 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In March

Date 01/04/2021

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €206.4 billion in March (previous year: €300.7 billion).


€169.2 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €259.6 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.4 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €5.5 billion (previous year: €8.4 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €31.7 billion (previous year: €32.7 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €177.2 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €26.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.6 billion, in certificates €1.7 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in March was Volkswagen AG with €10.3 billion. HelloFresh SE led the MDAX with €1.3 billion, while Encavis AG led the SDAX index with €275 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €747 million.

Trading volumes March 2021 in billion euros:                                

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

146.2

3.1

27.9

177.2

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

23.0

0.2

3.3

26.5

Bonds

-

0.3

0.2

0.6

Funds

-

0.1

0.2

0.3

Other Instruments

-

1.7

0.1

1.8

Mar ‘21 in total

169.2

5.5

31.7

206.4

Mar ‘20 in total

259.6

8.4

32.7

300.7

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

 