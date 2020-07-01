Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In June

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €198.8 billion in June (previous year: €116.0 billion).
€166.0 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €106.3 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.9 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €5.2 billion (previous year: €2.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €27.6 billion (previous year: €7.5 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for around €175.0 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.2 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was SAP SE with €9.2 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.4 billion, while Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €245 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.
Trading volumes June 2020 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
147.6
|
2.7
|
24.7
|
175.0
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
18.4
|
0.2
|
2.7
|
21.2
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.9
|
-
|
1.9
|
June ‘20 in total
|
166.0
|
5.2
|
27.6
|
198.8
|
June ‘19 in total
|
106.3
|
2.3
|
7.5
|
116.0
Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).