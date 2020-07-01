 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In June

Date 01/07/2020

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €198.8 billion in June (previous year: €116.0 billion).

€166.0 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €106.3 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.9 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €5.2 billion (previous year: €2.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €27.6 billion (previous year: €7.5 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for around €175.0 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.2 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was SAP SE with €9.2 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.4 billion, while Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €245 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.

Trading volumes June 2020 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

147.6

2.7

24.7

175.0

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

18.4

0.2

2.7

21.2

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Certificates

-

1.9

-

1.9

June ‘20 in total

166.0

5.2

27.6

198.8

June ‘19 in total

106.3

2.3

7.5

116.0

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).