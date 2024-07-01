Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In June 2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €106.75 billion in June (previous year: €106.02 billion / previous month: €114.19 billion).
€103.49 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €103.15 billion / previous month: €111.06 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.17 billion (previous year: €4.69 billion / previous month: €5.05 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.25 billion (previous year: €2.87 billion / previous month: €3.13 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €88.32 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.66 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.77 billion, in certificates €0.95 billion and in funds €0.04 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was SAP SE with €6.34 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €897.80 million, while DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA led the SDAX index with €187.65 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €419.49 million.
Trading volumes June 2024 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
86.95
|
1.37
|
88.32
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
16.54
|
0.12
|
16.66
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.77
|
0.77
|
Certificates
|
-
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
June ‘24 in total
|
103.49
|
3.25
|
106.75
|
May ‘24 in total
|
111.06
|
3.13
|
114.19
|
June ‘23 in total
|
103.15
|
2.87
|
106.02
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).