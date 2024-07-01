Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In June 2024

Date 01/07/2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €106.75 billion in June (previous year: €106.02 billion / previous month: €114.19 billion).

€103.49 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €103.15 billion / previous month: €111.06 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.17 billion (previous year: €4.69 billion / previous month: €5.05 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.25 billion (previous year: €2.87 billion / previous month: €3.13 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €88.32 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.66 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.77 billion, in certificates €0.95 billion and in funds €0.04 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was SAP SE with €6.34 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €897.80 million, while DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA led the SDAX index with €187.65 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €419.49 million.

Trading volumes June 2024 in billion euros:

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Total

Equities

86.95

1.37

88.32

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

16.54

0.12

16.66

Bonds

-

0.77

0.77

Certificates

-

0.95

0.95

Funds

-

0.04

0.04

June ‘24 in total

103.49

3.25

106.75

May ‘24 in total

111.06

3.13

114.19

June ‘23 in total

103.15

2.87

106.02


Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg