Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In January 2024

Date 01/02/2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of € 105.01 billion in January (previous year: €106.95 billion / previous month: €97.40 billion).

€101.35 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €103.93 billion / previous month €94.14 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.61 billion (previous year: €4.72 billion / previous month: €4.95 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.66 billion (previous year: €3.01 billion / previous month: €3.26 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €84.43 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €18.40 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.97 billion, in certificates €1.15 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was SAP SE with €5.59 billion. Puma SE led the MDAX with €794.89 million, while MorphoSys AG led the SDAX index with €503.24 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €640.37 million.

Trading volumes January 2024 in billion euros:               

Xetra

Frankfurt

Total

Equities

83.09

1.33

84.43

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

18.26

0.14

18.40

Bonds

-

0.97

0.97

Certificates

-

1.15

1.15

Funds

-

0.05

0.05

January ‘24 in total

101.35

3.66

105.01

December ‘23 in total

94.14

3.26

97.40

January ‘23 in total

103.93

3.01

106.95

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg