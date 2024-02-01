Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In January 2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of € 105.01 billion in January (previous year: €106.95 billion / previous month: €97.40 billion).
€101.35 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €103.93 billion / previous month €94.14 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.61 billion (previous year: €4.72 billion / previous month: €4.95 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.66 billion (previous year: €3.01 billion / previous month: €3.26 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €84.43 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €18.40 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.97 billion, in certificates €1.15 billion and in funds €0.05 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in November was SAP SE with €5.59 billion. Puma SE led the MDAX with €794.89 million, while MorphoSys AG led the SDAX index with €503.24 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €640.37 million.
Trading volumes January 2024 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
83.09
|
1.33
|
84.43
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
18.26
|
0.14
|
18.40
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.97
|
0.97
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.15
|
1.15
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
January ‘24 in total
|
101.35
|
3.66
|
105.01
|
December ‘23 in total
|
94.14
|
3.26
|
97.40
|
January ‘23 in total
|
103.93
|
3.01
|
106.95
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).