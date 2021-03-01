 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In February

Date 01/03/2021

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €167.6 billion in February (previous year: €183 billion).


€126.7 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €153.8 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €6.3 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €6.1 billion (previous year: €5.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €34.8 billion (previous year: €23.6 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €142.1 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €22.8 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.6 billion and in funds €0.4 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in February was SAP SE with €5.3 billion. VARTA AG led the MDAX with €1.5 billion, while ENCAVIS AG led the SDAX index with €408 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF USD (Dist) generated the largest volume with €734 million.

Trading volumes February 2021 in billion euros:                                 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

107.5

3.8

30.9

142.1

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

19.2

0.2

3.4

22.8

Bonds

-

0.4

0.2

0.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.3

0.4

Other Instruments

-

1.6

0.1

1.7

Feb ‘21 in total

126.7

6.1

34.8

167.6

Feb ‘20 in total

153.8

5.6

23.6

183.0

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).