Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In February

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €167.6 billion in February (previous year: €183 billion).
€126.7 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €153.8 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €6.3 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €6.1 billion (previous year: €5.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €34.8 billion (previous year: €23.6 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €142.1 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €22.8 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.6 billion and in funds €0.4 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in February was SAP SE with €5.3 billion. VARTA AG led the MDAX with €1.5 billion, while ENCAVIS AG led the SDAX index with €408 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF USD (Dist) generated the largest volume with €734 million.
Trading volumes February 2021 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
107.5
|
3.8
|
30.9
|
142.1
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
19.2
|
0.2
|
3.4
|
22.8
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
Other Instruments
|
-
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
1.7
|
Feb ‘21 in total
|
126.7
|
6.1
|
34.8
|
167.6
|
Feb ‘20 in total
|
153.8
|
5.6
|
23.6
|
183.0
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).