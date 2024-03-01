Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In February 2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €108.42 billion in February (previous year: €113.31 billion / previous month: €105.01 billion).
€104.41 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €110.38 billion / previous month €101.35 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.97 billion (previous year: €5.52 billion / previous month: €4.61 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.01 billion (previous year: €2.93 billion / previous month: €3.66 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €89.50 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.77 billion. Turnover in bonds was €1 billion, in certificates €1.08 billion and in funds €0.06 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in February was SAP SE with €5.26 billion. Delivery Hero SE led the MDAX with €852.38 million, while MorphoSys AG led the SDAX index with €877.37 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €563.73 million.
Trading volumes February 2024 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
87.81
|
1.70
|
89.50
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
16.60
|
0.17
|
16.77
|
Bonds
|
-
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.08
|
1.08
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
February ‘24 in total
|
104.41
|
4.01
|
108.42
|
January ‘24 in total
|
101.35
|
3.66
|
105.01
|
February ‘23 in total
|
110.38
|
2.93
|
113.31
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).