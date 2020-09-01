Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In August

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €116.9 billion in August (previous year: €130.2 billion).
€95.8 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.4 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.6 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.7 billion (previous year: €3.0 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €17.3 billion (previous year: €9.8 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €101.1 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €13.8 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.3 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was SAP SE with €4.5 billion. Qiagen N.V. led the MDAX with €1.0 billion, while Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. led the SDAX index with €272 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.
Trading volumes August 2020 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|Equities
|
83.8
|
1.9
|
15.4
|
101.1
|ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
12.0
|
0.1
|
1.8
|
13.8
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|Certificates
|
-
|
1.5
|
-
|
1.5
|Aug. ‘20 in total
|
95.8
|
3.7
|
17.4
|
116.9
|Aug. ‘19 in total
|
117.4
|
3.0
|
9.8
|
130.2
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).