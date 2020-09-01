 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In August

Date 01/09/2020

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €116.9 billion in August (previous year: €130.2 billion). 

€95.8 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.4 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.6 billion. Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.7 billion (previous year: €3.0 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €17.3 billion (previous year: €9.8 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €101.1 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €13.8 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.3 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion. 

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was SAP SE with €4.5 billion. Qiagen N.V. led the MDAX with €1.0 billion, while Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. led the SDAX index with €272 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.1 billion.

Trading volumes August 2020 in billion euros:

   

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total
Equities  

83.8

1.9

15.4

101.1
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs  

12.0

0.1

1.8

13.8

Bonds

  

-

0.2

0.1

0.3

Funds

  

-

0.1

0.1

0.2
Certificates  

-

1.5

-

1.5
Aug. ‘20 in total  

95.8

3.7

17.4

116.9
Aug. ‘19 in total  

117.4

3.0

9.8

130.2

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

 