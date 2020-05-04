Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In April

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €172.8 billion in April (previous year: €120.9 billion).
€141.9 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €107.8 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.1 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €5.3 billion (previous year: €2.8 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €25.6 billion (previous year: €10.3 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for around €148.3 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was Allianz SE with €7.8 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.0 billion, while Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Vz led the SDAX index with €250 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.0 billion.
Trading volumes April 2020 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
123.5
|
2.6
|
22.2
|
148.3
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
18.4
|
0.3
|
3.0
|
21.7
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.9
|
-
|
1.9
|
Apr ‘20 in total
|
141.9
|
5.3
|
25.6
|
172.8
|
Apr ‘19 in total
|
107.8
|
2.8
|
10.3
|
120.9
Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).