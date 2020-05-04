 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Deutsche Börse: Cash Market Trading Volumes In April

Date 04/05/2020

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €172.8 billion in April (previous year: €120.9 billion).

€141.9 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €107.8 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €7.1 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €5.3 billion (previous year: €2.8 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €25.6 billion (previous year: €10.3 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for around €148.3 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €21.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was Allianz SE with €7.8 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.0 billion, while Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Vz led the SDAX index with €250 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.0 billion. 

Trading volumes April 2020 in billion euros:

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

123.5

2.6

22.2

148.3

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

18.4

0.3

3.0

21.7

Bonds

-

0.3

0.2

0.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.3

Certificates

-

1.9

-

1.9

Apr ‘20 in total 

141.9

5.3

25.6

172.8

Apr ‘19 in total

107.8

2.8

10.3

120.9

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

 