Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April 2023

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €85.62 billion in April (previous year: €129.46 billion / previous month: €140.21 billion).
€83.18 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €126.53 billion / previous month €136.42 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.62 billion (previous year: €6.66 billion / previous month: €5.93 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €2.44 billion (previous year: €2.93 billion / previous month: €3.79 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €71.66 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €12.48 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.69 billion, in certificates €0.75 billion and in funds €0.03 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €3.70 billion. Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €652.21 million, while Software AG led the SDAX index with €336.20 million. In the ETF segment the ISHS CORE DAX UC.ETF EOA generated the largest volume with €511.22 million.
Trading volumes April 2023 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
70.74
|
0.92
|
71.66
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
12.36
|
0.12
|
12.48
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.69
|
0.69
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
Other Instruments
|
0.08
|
0.67
|
0.75
|
Apr ‘23 in total
|
83.18
|
2.44
|
85.62
|
Mar ‘23 in total
|
136.42
|
3.79
|
140.21
|
Apr ‘22 in total
|
126.53
|
2.93
|
129.46
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).
Due to adjustments in the ownership structure of Tradegate Exchange with effect from July 2022, the trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will no longer be reported in Deutsche Börse Group's cash market statistics. The trading volumes of Tradegate Exchange will be published by the company itself and can be found on Tradegate Exchange.