Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April

Date 03/05/2021

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €147.1 billion in April (previous year: €172.8 billion).


€118.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €141.9 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.9 billion (previous year: €7.1 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.1 billion (previous year: €5.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €24.6 billion (previous year: €25.6 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €125.7 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €19.3 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.3 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €5.7 billion. Porsche Automobil Holding SE led the MDAX with €1.2 billion, while flatexDEGIRO AG led the SDAX index with €232 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €483 million.

Trading volumes April 2021 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

101.8

2.2

21.6

125.7

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

16.5

0.2

2.6

19.3

Bonds

-

0.3

0.2

0.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.2

0.2

Other Instruments

-

1.3

0.1

1.4

April ‘21 in total

118.4

4.1

24.6

147.1

April ‘20 in total

141.9

5.3

25.6

172.8

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).