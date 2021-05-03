Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €147.1 billion in April (previous year: €172.8 billion).
€118.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €141.9 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.9 billion (previous year: €7.1 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.1 billion (previous year: €5.3 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €24.6 billion (previous year: €25.6 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €125.7 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €19.3 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.3 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €5.7 billion. Porsche Automobil Holding SE led the MDAX with €1.2 billion, while flatexDEGIRO AG led the SDAX index with €232 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €483 million.
Trading volumes April 2021 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Equities
|
101.8
|
2.2
|
21.6
|
125.7
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
16.5
|
0.2
|
2.6
|
19.3
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Other Instruments
|
-
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
1.4
|
April ‘21 in total
|
118.4
|
4.1
|
24.6
|
147.1
|
April ‘20 in total
|
141.9
|
5.3
|
25.6
|
172.8
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).