Deutsche Börse Cash Market: FCR Immobilien AG New In General Standard

FCR Immobilien AG (ISIN: DE000A1YC913) has been listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The company with headquarters in Pullach near Munich was previously listed in the Scale segment.
The segment change was accompanied by ICF Bank, which also acts as the Specialist for the trading venue Börse Frankfurt. Designated Sponsors in Xetra trading are BankM and Oddo Seydler Bank.
According to its own statements, FCR Immobilien AG is an investor specialising in shopping centres and retail parks in Germany. The focus is on properties in promising secondary locations that offer above-average yield potential due to their location. The FCR Immobilien AG portfolio currently consists of around 90 properties. The tenants include well-known brands such as EDEKA, Netto, ROSSMANN, OBI, REWE and NORMA.