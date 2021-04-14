Deutsche Börse Capital Markets Academy Uses LiveX Trading Simulation Developed By Goethe University

Various German and international stock exchanges use it and numerous top European universities also use it: we are talking about the LiveX stock market simulation, unique in Europe, which was developed by business informatics experts at Goethe University Frankfurt and which can now also claim Deutsche Börse as user. At the Capital Markets Academy, Deutsche Börse’s training provider, participants in the certificate course „Exchange Trader Cash Market“ can now apply their acquired knowledge directly in the very realistic stock exchange simulation LiveX.
Unlike simple stock investing simulation programmes, which allow private clients to test investing in the stock market with basic features, LiveX simulates professional trading on European stock exchanges in all their complexity. This includes all market models on Xetra, the Deutsche Börse’s fully electronic trading venue, such as continuous trading with auctions. Furthermore, other trading systems such as Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) or trading in dark pools, in which the participants‘ securities orders are not visible, are also simulated in LiveX. This makes the simulation programme developed by Professor Peter Gomber and his team unique in Europe – and is the reason why LiveX is used for continuing education by top German and international universities as well as by international stock exchange organizations.
During the pandemic, the team further developed a cloud-based version of the market and trading simulation software. Previously dependent on a laboratory environment, the use of LiveX is now possible 24/7, independent of participants’ locations.
Professor Peter Gomber is proud to have won the Academy as a new licensee: „For many years, the Capital Markets Academy of Deutsche Börse AG has been offering innovative qualification programmes with a high level of practical relevance and digital learning formats. The current LiveX Cloud version offers significantly increased flexibility and innovative application possibilities in professional education in the field of modern securities trading.“
„Our attendees give us very positive feedback on the LiveX simulations. LiveX is a very realistic representation of stock exchange trading and is perfectly applicable for purely digital training in order to understand market structures and trading processes,“ emphasizes Ulf Mayer, Head of Capital Markets Academy at Deutsche Börse AG.
More information:
Capital Markets Academy: academy.deutsche-boerse.com
LiveX at the University of Frankfurt: livex.uni-frankfurt.de