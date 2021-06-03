Deutsche Börse: Auto1 Group Changes Into MDAX, No Changes In DAX And TecDAX

On Thursday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 21 June 2021. Auto1 Group SE will be included in the MDAX and will replace Siltronic AG (moves to SDAX), based on the fast exit rule.
Changes in SDAX:
- Siltronic AG replaces Auto1 Group SE (crossover from MDAX)
- Vantage Towers AG replaces Koenig & Bauer AG (fast exit rule)
- Grenke AG replaces Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (fast entry rule)
- Nagarro SE replaces Leoni AG (fast entry rule)
The constituents of DAX and TecDAX remain unchanged.
The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 3 September 2021.
