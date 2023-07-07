Deutsche Börse Announces Extension Of The Offer Period For Public Takeover Of SimCorp

Deutsche Börse AG has decided to extend the offer period for its public offer for the shares of SimCorp A/S until 3 August 2023. The extension is in accordance with the offer document dated 25 May 2023 and based on pending regulatory approvals.

Deutsche Börse AG still expects to receive all approvals by the end of Q3 2023. Antitrust clearance in the U.S. and FDI approvals in Denmark and Italy have already been received, the remaining filing process with the EU commission is on track.

After the extended offer period expires, Deutsche Börse AG expects to extend the offer period further to provide additional time to obtain the regulatory approvals. However, due to the requirements of the Danish Takeover Order, Deutsche Börse AG is currently not permitted to extend the Initial Offer Period beyond ten weeks from publication of the offer document.

All other terms and conditions of the offer are unchanged. Shareholders who have already accepted the offer do not need to take any further action.