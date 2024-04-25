Deutsche Börse And Nodal Exchange Partner To Offer Premium Range Of Market Data

Deutsche Börse announces a collaboration with Nodal Exchange, a leading North American commodity derivatives exchange which is part of the EEX Group. As part of this collaboration, Deutsche Börse will provide access to a broad range of futures & options data in US energy and environmental markets through its proven data platform and vendor network.



This offering will include major power hubs across the United States as well as renewable energy certificates, carbon emission allowances, voluntary carbon credits, and renewable fuel credits. In over 70 environmental markets, Nodal Exchange offers the world’s largest set of environmental futures and options contracts and holds the majority of open interest in US power futures markets.



This partnership will make Nodal Exchange’s real-time and end-of-day market data available to a broader audience and address the demand of market participants to receive data through established channel partnerships. Deutsche Börse will act as additional licensor of Nodal’s information products which can be licensed under Deutsche Börse’s Market Data Dissemination Agreement.



Nodal Exchange will also be making its real-time market data available via Deutsche Börse’s direct data feed CEF® Core. The integration of Nodal’s market data into Deutsche Börse’s CEF Core data feed ensures efficient and cost-effective access for subscribers.

The partnership is scheduled to go live on 1 May 2024, marking a significant step forward in improving accessibility and efficiency in commodity derivatives trading.



“Our partnership with Nodal represents a significant milestone for us and our customers, as it allows us to further expand our broad range of premium market data,” said Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse.