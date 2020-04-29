 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse AG Q1/2020 Financial Results - Analyst And Investor Conference Call Presentation

Date 29/04/2020

Summary Q1/2020 financial results

  • Strong net revenue growth in Q1/2020 to €915 million (+27%) mainly driven by exceptionally high volatility; secular growth initiatives continued positive contribution as planned (+8%).
  • Adjusted net profit increased by 33% to €387 million and the adjusted EPS amounted to €2.11.
  • Virtual AGM will take place on 19 May 2020; increase of 2019 dividend per share by 7% to €2.90 proposed (48% pay-out).
  • Despite strong start to the year, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged (~€1.20 billion adjusted net profit); this is mainly reflecting expected declines in some business areas over the course of the year (e.g. NII).
  • Streamlining of segment reporting (from 9 to 7) to further increase transparency regarding the Group’s secular growth areas.

Click here for full details.

 