Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary Announcement Of The Publication Of Financial Reports According To Articles 114, 115, 117 Of The WpHG [The German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2020
Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2076226/ecc7d64d8c8c1ab1eb53b020d823b2a9/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2020_de.pdf
Date 15/07/2020