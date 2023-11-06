Deutsche Börse AG: In The Context Of The 'Horizon 2026' Strategy And Its Further Refined Capital Management The Executive Board Resolves A Share Buy-Back Program Of €300 Million Beginning In Q1/24

Deutsche Börse AG, tomorrow, presents the new strategy “Horizon 2026” during its investor day. Due to successful implementation of the previous strategy and the expected further growth Deutsche Börse has refined its capital management framework.





Going forward, Deutsche Börse aims to distribute dividends equivalent to between 30 and 40 per cent of adjusted net profit attributable to its shareholders. Further, an increasing dividend per share is planned. In case of excess liquidity, it is intended to complement the dividend with share buy-backs.



For the financial year 2023, a dividend distribution ratio of around 40 per cent of net profit is planned. Additionally, the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG today resolved to initiate – for the first time under the refined capital management framework – a share buy-back program of 300 Mio. € beginning in the first quarter of 2024. The share buy-back program is based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Börse AG as of 8th May 2019 to buy-back own shares. The Executive Board will decide separately on the details of the share buy-back program.